Pets in a state of malnutrition in a Queens home

Authorities discover numerous pets in a deplorable state in a Queens home.

At around six a.m. this Tuesday, the NYPD issued a search warrant at 474 Beach on 44th Street in Queens, following a short-term investigation.

Inside the house, detectives discovered 11 dogs and 2 cats in a state of malnutrition and with visible signs of neglect.

They also found drugs – heroin and possibly fentanyl -, stolen tools and DJ equipment.

NYPD News sent a message on X that said:

“Thirteen malnourished and neglected dogs and cats found in deplorable conditions were rescued today by NYPD Grand Theft Squad detectives. A stolen German shepherd, drugs and stolen equipment were also recovered. All animals are now being evaluated at the Association protector in defense of animals @ASPCA”.

Thirteen malnourished & neglected dogs & cats found in deplorable conditions were rescued today by @NYPDDetectives from the Grand Larceny Squad. A stolen German Shepherd, drugs, and stolen equipment were also recovered. All animals are now being evaluated at the @ASPCA. pic.twitter.com/CMvOgtEjCp — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) March 4, 2024

