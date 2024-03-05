Users report failures on Instagram and Facebook

MIAMI.- Users of the Instagram and Facebook platforms have reported that both platforms are suspended.

As reported by users, the applications that belong to Meta They stopped working around 10:30 a.m. this Tuesday. It is unknown if it is a cyber attack or a failure in the servers.

The portal Downdetectorspecialized in monitoring the operation of different applications, pointed out that the applications registered a significant drop, according to the accumulation of complaints received in a few hours.

At the moment noor there was no official information from Meta about when Instagram will be back up and running, but it is expected that it will work correctly in the next few minutes.