Photo manipulation? Samsung rejects accusations and clarifies

DAfter a publication shared on Reddit accused Samsung of manipulating photographs of the Moon captured with its devices, the South Korean company went public to explain the situation.

In clarifications sent to Notícias ao Minuto, Samsung notes that the Space Zoom technology (cited by the author of the Reddit publication) has already been present in the brand’s devices for some time.

“When a user takes a photo of the Moon, the Artificial Intelligence (AI) based scene optimization technology recognizes the Moon as the main object and takes multiple photos for multi-frame compositing, after which the AI ​​enhances the quality details. and image colorsexplains Samsung. “The AI ​​does not apply any image overlays to the photo”.

If Samsung mobile phone users do not want to rely on this type of functionality, the ability to disable them is always available.

“Users can disable the AI-based scene optimizer, which will disable automatic detail enhancements for the photo taken by the user”clarified the South Korean technology. “Samsung is committed to providing the best photo experiences in any condition”.

