Pilar Rubio and Sergio Ramos’ romantic dinner to celebrate her birthday

If there was an opportunity to dispel the ghosts of rupture, crisis and any type of bad omen that the rumor mill had spread over Pilar Rubio and Sergio RamosWithout a doubt, it was the television presenter’s birthday. And so it has been. The couple has not hidden their love and, through social networks, they have shared, each on their own profile, images of the beautiful evening with which they celebrated the passion they feel.

The several weeks that accumulated on the calendar without showing images of the other had given room for speculation that, in a certain part, had never gone away. For this reason, the surprise has been huge when Rubio has spread a carousel of photographs for his 46th birthday whose first snapshot was, precisely, a selfie of both of them melting into a beautiful kiss.

Afterwards, an image of both smiling and playing with the decoration of the celebration Ramos open-mouthedly held up a red balloon that read Happy Birthday. And he the icing: a video of her blowing out the candles on the cake, accompanied by another candy holding a sparkler, making a wish, with a sparkler and unable to erase the happy look on his face. Afterwards, photos with friends and family.

Happy to be able to celebrate life and love. I love youthe television station wrote in writing, mentioning the camero, and completing the caption with several hashtags, among which, perhaps with a kind of comic philosophy due to the laughing emoji, it was said never say Never y I only know that I know nothing.

Ramos’s romantic congratulations

Some of the previous snapshots, as well as the aforementioned video, made up the graphic material of the publication that Ramos had dedicated to his partner’s birthday. Below, a text that, if punctured, would bleed love for humanity, love and warmth that, without being punctured, it wastes.

Happy birthday, my love. Another special day we share, another excuse to continue celebrating life with you, the one we build together every day. Thank you for being the best mother and the best example of love for everyone.could be read in the sentimental manifesto.

The thanks have continued to the point of gaining, with each one, more emotion and presence: Thank you for being the best life partner I could find, Thank you for being you. We love you madly!. Words and images that blow strongly the wind that lifts them up and that, at the same time, scares away all those ghosts that not long ago hovered over both of them.

