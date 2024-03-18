Galilea Montijo reveals that she was a victim of violence and harassment

MIAMI.- The presenter and actress Galilea Montijo revealed that he had a romantic relationship in which he was a victim of violence and harassment psychological.

I had a very toxic relationship; very very toxic. I realized that I wanted to get out, but he was too much: ‘no, if you’re not mine you’re nobody’s,'” the artist revealed on the Mexican program Divine Netsfrom Unicable, according to information reviewed in People In Spanish .

Galilea Montijo asks for help

Likewise, the driver of Little Giants He indicated that he had to ask the mother of the then couple for help to support the separation and thus avoid further unfavorable consequences.

I had to talk to her mom because she was very nice to me. I told her: ‘Ma’am, I beg you, please, to send for her son because if she thinks I’m alone, she’s very wrong. I have many people who love me and who can look out for me,'” Galilea Montijo recalled.

“(One day) he took a knife and warned me that if I left it he would kill himself. His mother spoke to him and asked him to return to his country,” he added.

The 50-year-old presenter also brought up the harassment and persecution she experienced with this ex-partner, whom she did not name.

“I didn’t want to hang out with him, but I fell because he was the complete opposite. That’s why I ended up falling in love and then he transformed. He chased me in a car. Oh no, no, no, horrible! Until I understood that I didn’t want anything and that’s it.” He came back and I didn’t know anything about him,” he said.

Born on June 5, 1973 in Guadalajara (Mexico), Martha Galilea Montijo Torres, known in the artistic world as Galilea Montijo, has stood out on Latin television as a presenter and actress in various Mexican and Hispanic productions.

Regarding her love life, it is known that on August 6, 2011 she married the politician, athlete and businessman Fernando Reina Iglesias in Acapulco, Guerrero. The civil ceremony was presided over by the Judge and mayor of the city Manuel Aorve Baos. As a result of this relationship, she had a son together named Mateo, who was born in 2012. In 2023, the couple announced their separation and divorce.