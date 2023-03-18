Supermarket: Save when shopping – which packaging you should pay attention to

Berlin.

If you want to save money when shopping in the supermarket, you should avoid certain products. We show you where it has become more expensive.

Whether vegetables, milk or bread – the prices in the supermarket have been rising for months. So many people save where they can. There is at Purchasing some products that are better off if you want to save money.

Not only delivery costs are driving up supermarket prices, but also more expensive ones raw materials can be a reason. Glass in particular has become significantly more expensive compared to last year, like this Federal Statistical Office reports.

Glass production is becoming more expensive: glass bottles are particularly affected

Everyone is affected Glass products, regardless of whether it is a glass bottle, window glass or jars. Producer prices for glass and glassware were 26.9 percent higher in January 2023 than in the same month last year.

glass bottles are particularly affected by the price increase. Uncolored bottles were 40.2 percent more expensive this January than in January 2022. Green or brown colored bottles were up 37 percent in comparison.













Also the producer prices for glass jars (35 percent) and insulating glazing (33.8 percent) or safety glass (23.3 percent) increased over the period of one year. So if you want to save money when shopping, you should rather use glass-free alternatives. It should be noted, however, that these alternatives can be less environmentally friendly packaging material in case of doubt.





Glass industry in fourth place in terms of energy consumption

reason for this price increase according to the Federal Office, are the rising prices for raw materials such as soda, quartz sand and ground limestone, which are necessary for glass production. High energy prices could also play a role, since glass production requires a lot of heat. Energy was on average 32.2 percent higher in January 2023 than in January 2022.

In 2021, the glass industry was the fourth most energy-intensive industry in Germany. 7.4 percent of those consumed by industry in Germany Energy was used for the production of glass and ceramics. Only the chemical industry (29.8 percent), the metal industry (23.4 percent) and the coking and mineral oil processing sector (9.1 percent) consumed more energy.

Die Manufacturer the high costs passed on to the consumers: the sales in the industry rose by 24.3 percent due to higher prices, as the office announced. In Germany, almost 260 companies with over 50,000 employees produce glass – the turnover last year was twelve billion euros. (ari)

