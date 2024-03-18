Arantxa Snchez Vicario is preparing a new lawsuit against Josep Santacana

From love to hate it is often said that there is only one step. And this is what seems to corroborate the relationship between Arantxa Sánchez Vicario and her ex Josep Santacana. And, after she escaped from prison in Spain for hiding her assets to pay a debt of more than six million euros to the Bank of Luxembourg (she reached an agreement with the prosecution to accept two years in prison for plotting a plot to evade payment, while his ex was sentenced to three years and three months), now he returns to focus on the divorce process he maintains with the businessman in Miami.

According to the information published today Vanitatisin the sworn statement that the businessman has made in that process He states that he only earns around 2,200 euros per month, something that does not convince the former tennis player, who is already preparing a new lawsuit. against whoever was his partner.

According to a source familiar with the divorce process who has spoken with the aforementioned portal, this statement from Santacana, are financial affidavit, left everyone stunned. These income will come from Sports La Masa, one of its investments.

In bankruptcy

As Vanitatis tells it, this company would not have anything to do with the FC Barcelona school, but rather, according to the Commercial Registry, it is about an organization based in Valencia that is in bankruptcy proceedings since October of last year, and where Santacana does not appear in any position.

Likewise, there would be no more information regarding the origin of his income, since, according to the aforementioned source, Santacana does not provide any document apart from his sworn declaration. Nothing at all, not even a supporting document, says that he has done business with La Masa, but we don’t know what exactly it is.

Thus, in such a situation, The former tennis player’s defense has begun to work on a new lawsuit for abuses in litigation and for fraud and manipulation against his former partner, as well as against his American lawyers.

