Plan B of the electoral reform was suspended thanks to the SCJN

To the freezer Recently the INE filed a constitutional dispute lawsuit before the Supreme Court against Plan B of the Electoral Reform.

The demand was admitted by Minister Javier Laynez, for which the suspension requested by the INE was granted. It means that the electoral Plan B was frozen at least until the matter is resolved in the SCJN.

Photo: SCJN.

Plan B of the Electoral Reform was suspended

On March 9, the National Electoral Institute (INE) filed a constitutional dispute lawsuit before the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation (SCJN) for plan B of the Electoral Reform.

The entire matter goes against the reforms to the General Law of Electoral Institutions and Procedures, the General Law of Political Parties, the Organic Law of the Judiciary of the Federation and the issuance of the General Law of the Means of Challenge in Electoral Matters, which They were published in the Official Gazette of the Federation on March 2.

The INE asked the Supreme Court to grant a suspension so that its effect is interrupted while the highest court resolves the matter of plan B of the Electoral Reform.

Photo: INE

This March 24, Minister Javier Laynez admitted the lawsuit and, therefore, granted the suspension.

“Said suspension was granted because the Decree not only contains general regulations but also specific acts of application, on which the suspension is generally granted.“, explains the Court.

The eternal life clause was left out of Plan B of the Electoral Reform, but it is not the most serious part of the initiative that has already been approved by Congress and the President.

A reorganization is contemplated for the creation of a new National Electoral System that, evidently, implies the cut of many officials: 1,264, to be exact.

