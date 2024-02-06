Plane makes emergency landing on Broward highway

A small plane had to make an emergency landing on a busy Broward County highway Monday afternoon after suffering a technical problem.

The device flew at a very low altitude over the cars that were circulating in the area of ​​Nob Hill Road and Hillsboro Boulevard, in Parkland, until it finally managed to land on the edge of the road.

A video that circulates on social networks shared on the user’s Twitter account Only in Dade, captured the moment the plane landed. The recording, taken with a cell phone from a car, shows the driver’s astonishment when she saw that the plane was coming towards her and then passing over her car.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), the incident occurred around 3:35 pm, when a single-engine Cessna C150 was forced to land after the pilot reported an engine problem.

There were two people on board, a man and a woman, who were unharmed.

Initial investigations revealed that the small plane is from X-Flight, a flight academy located at Pompano Beach Airpark, which took off from there at 3:22 pm and was in the air for about 12 minutes before falling.

Coral Springs Fire Rescue Deputy Chief Mike Moser later told CBS that one of the pilots suffered a minor cut during the emergency landing.

“I was able to talk to both of them, they are both drivers, they are both doing very, very well. They are grateful that the result was so good. “This is a very busy road and again, we were able to go over the traffic light here and we were able to move along the road and avoid any cars on the road. So, it may not seem like it, but this is a very successful emergency landing,” he said.

In the evening, FAA experts examined the plane. According to Local 10a salvage company was contacted to dismantle the inoperable aircraft, remove the fuel, and prepare it for towing.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) are investigating the incident.