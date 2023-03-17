Planned E10 conversion causes trouble at the gas station

Vorarlberg gas station operator annoyed by the hasty switch to Super95-E10.

Peter Aberer, chairman of the Vorarlberg energy trade, criticizes the mineral oil companies for the “bird-eat-or-die” policy towards the gas station operators – due to the short-term nature it is not possible to switch to other suppliers – E10 refusers among drivers are likely to Dodge abroad or don’t fill up in Vorarlberg at all – the Ländle gas stations foot the bill.



complete conversion

The complete conversion from premium gasoline95 from E5 to E10, which was surprisingly announced by the leading mineral oil companies in Austria, is causing difficulties for the operators of petrol stations, especially in Vorarlberg. As reported in the media, from April 1, 2023, Superbenzin95 will only be available at all petrol stations of the major petroleum companies in Austria with a ten percent bio-ethanol content. So far, Superbenzin95 has also been available in the E5 version, i.e. with a five percent bio-ethanol content. Even wholesalers only get the E10 variant.

Criticism of the change announced at very short notice

Peter Aberer, head of energy trading in Vorarlberg and managing director of the fuel and heating material wholesaler ESW Reiner Logistik, explained in the wpa interview that this changeover was announced at extremely short notice and without any alternatives or transitional periods being offered. “We found out about this last week. Wholesalers in Austria will no longer receive Superbenzin95 with E5 from the leading manufacturers from March 23, 2023.” The increased introduction of E10 at Superbenzin95 has been discussed for some time. However, the fact that within three weeks there should no longer be any Superbezin95 with E5 for the gas stations was never mentioned. “It’s a do-or-die policy and it’s reprehensible,” Aberer said.

Neighboring countries have E5 and E10

Because at the end of the day, consumers would decide whether they want to fill up Super95 with E5 or E10. There is no legal requirement. “If there is no longer a Super95-E5 in Vorarlberg, then affected drivers will move to other countries near the border. That is the problem in a small federal state with short distances to the border,” says Aberer. In Germany in particular, Super95-E5 is still offered. The same applies to Switzerland. Conversely, many foreign drivers who do not want to switch to E10 will no longer fill up in Vorarlberg. “Ultimately, the operators of the regional gas stations always have the declining sales.”

Too short notice to change suppliers

Due to the very short period of time between the announcement and the changeover, the independent petrol station operators and wholesalers were unable to find another supplier who would continue to supply them with Super95-E5. From a purely technical point of view, it is also not immediately feasible to fill a large tank at a gas station that has been filled with E10 again with E5 – for example if the demand for E10 is not satisfactory. “This requires extensive and costly cleaning beforehand,” explains Aberer.

Seetankstelle Fußach: Older boats do not tolerate E10

His company ESW Reiner Logistik GmbH is also directly affected by the changeover, says Aberer. He sells around 1.5 million liters of petrol to buyers in Vorarlberg, such as smaller gas station operators or the sea gas station in Fussach. “Many older boats certainly cannot handle E10. That’s why I have to look for a supplier abroad who will continue to supply us with Super95-E5,” says the chairman of Vorarlberg’s energy trade, describing the situation.



Valid contract for E5 delivery

Discussions are now in progress with the fuel manufacturer that supplies ESW Reiner Logistik with Superbenzin95. “We have a valid contract that guarantees us a supply of Super95-E5 until the end of 2023. That should now suddenly no longer apply as of April 1, 2023. They only want to sell us E10,” says Aberer. In any case, he expects the oil company to provide a transitional period until the end of 2023. Otherwise, the matter will be examined legally.

No criticism of the E10 itself – the vast majority of engines tolerate it

His criticism of the surprising introduction of Super95-E10 without a transitional period and the delisting of Super95-E5 is aimed at the mineral oil companies and their dealings with gas station operators, but not against E10 itself. Especially since this fuel is cheaper than the E5 variant and has a better CO2 balance. “Engines that were built after 2010 have no problems with this,” explains Aberer.

Alternatives significantly more expensive