‘Deepening partnership’: China’s President Xi travels to Russia next week

Chinese President Xi Jinping will travel to Russia early next week. The state visit is scheduled for March 20-22, the Chinese Foreign Ministry and the Russian Presidential Office announced on Friday.

One of the central topics of the talks between Xi and Russian President Vladimir Putin is the deepening of the partnership between the two countries, the Russian side said.

Putin had already announced Xi’s visit to Moscow in February, when top Chinese diplomat Wang Yi was in the Russian capital for consultations.

China and Russia had agreed on comprehensive cooperation just before the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine over a year ago. Both states have confirmed the intensity of their relations. The rapprochement of the great powers is viewed with concern in the West. (Reuters)

