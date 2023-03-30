Rue Copernic attack: a trial 43 years later, but without the only accused

This is the oldest case of French anti-terrorism that comes to trial. This Friday, October 3, 1980, four passers-by lie lifeless opposite the synagogue on rue Copernic in the 16e district in Paris. Inside, 46 faithful were injured, sometimes seriously, by the blast of the bomb and the collapse of a glass roof. Around, the street is only formed of gray facades. France froze, flabbergasted by this unprecedented form of terrorism.

At that time, the attacks of the OAS which followed the end of the war of Algeria are already far. Those of Carlos or Direct Action, clearly identified. Those of the Corsican, Breton separatists or militants of various far-right groups also, without mystery. All these threats are managed by the DST, the ancestor of the DGSI, which investigates in secret. Justice does not yet have any anti-terrorist section. This will only come with the laws of 1986. In France, this terrorism from the Middle East is then written on a blank page.

Sabbath evening

This Friday of October 1980, the questions of the signature of the attack are grafted to all the other urgencies. Who could have committed this bloodbath? Who could have placed the explosive – pentrite – in the saddlebags of a new motorcycle parked nearby? Who was able to mobilize so many resources to mow down the audience of the faithful gathered on a Shabbat evening when, in addition, the bar mitzvahs of three teenagers and the bat mitzvahs of two days were scheduled?