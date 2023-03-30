The trends of the future: Alcohol-free wine and packaging alternatives to the classic wine bottle

ProWein

Two trends have had a particularly strong impact on ProWein (March 19-21), the world’s most important and largest trade fair for wines and spirits, this year: non-alcoholic wines and alternative packaging to glass wine bottles – topics of increasing interest to consumers.

The article provides a clear overview of the current range of products and solutions. After all, around 40 percent of a wine’s CO2 emissions are attributable to the glass bottle. The search for more climate-neutral alternatives and, last but not least, the increased costs for glass bottles mean that international wine producers are looking for alternatives. The focus here is primarily on bag-in-boxes (3 or 5 liter containers), pouches (wine skins), bottles made of recycled PET plastic or even paper. Not to be forgotten: Wine in returnable bottles, which had its German premiere at ProWein. The Palatinate organic winery Galler relies on the 0.5 liter beer bottle and is therefore already part of the Germany-wide deposit system. The second German premiere came from Baden-Württemberg from the newly founded “Wein-Multiweg eG”, which wants to develop a 0.75-liter returnable bottle with a nationwide deposit system that is still to be established.

“No-and-low” drinks, whether wine or spirits, are playing an increasingly important role – whether in retail or in gastronomy. Kylie Minogue is probably the most well-known “poster child” for this trend. Her rosé sparkling wine is currently going through the roof in Tesco supermarkets in the UK. Increased health awareness and changed consumer behavior among Generation “Z” are the main reasons. The market share of non-alcoholic wines is still less than 1 percent, and non-alcoholic sparkling wines around five percent – according to the German Wine Institute (DWI), the corresponding range of wineries, winegrowers’ cooperatives and commercial wineries will increase significantly in the future. The special show “World of Zero” including the big tasting presented a wide spectrum.

