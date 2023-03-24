Poems, Zoom talks and the 10 most amazing samples of Fred again..

A few months ago, in a profile for the New York Timesdescribed their music as “a sonic bricolage of the lives we digitally document.” It sounds a bit exaggerated, but there is a grain of reason: the songs of the British producer Fred again.. explore to the fullest sampler art; the remixes that surround us on the internet.

Voice memos, Instagram stories, Zoom chats, poems you found on YouTube; It seems that nothing, and no one, is exempt from ending up in his songs.

The most amazing samples from Fred again.. // Photo: @fredagainagainagainagainagain on Instagram

Here is a summary, for those who do not locate your project: in a few words, Fred again.. collect audios of your digital life on your social networks, your messages or any video you have taken. Afterwards, the modify and cut as you like; incorporating them into their own mixes.

With this method he has achieved a collection of three albums —called Actual Life— that they have catapulted to the top of the world successes.

So, taking advantage of the fact that half the planet is talking about Fred again..we wanted to tell you the story of their 10 most amazing samples and the original voices that inspired their songs. Put on your headphones, this note does bring a load of songs.

El poema de ‘Kyle (I Found You)’

‘Kyle (I Found You)’ It is, curiously, the first single in the career Fred again... The British premiered this song at the end of 2019 and it became a smash hit which, of course, ended defining your personal style. Give it an ear:

for this song, Fred again.. I use the sample of a poem found on YouTube. The original version is called “Love in the Time of Undeath” by Kyle Tran Myhre. It was recorded in the United States. In the minute 2:30 In the video you will hear the best-known phrase that is repeated in the song: “In this smoking chaos, our shoulder blades kissed”.

Also, from the second 0:53 They will listen to all the times he said: “I found you…”

El Zoom de ‘Marea (We’ve Lost Dancing)’

We could say that ‘Marea (We’ve Lost Dancing)’ es the best-known song by the British producer. His nostalgic lyrics, with hopeful overtones, were a güamazo during the pandemic. Since then she has resounded at parties and festivals. She has even been a part of some movie soundtracks. Van:

The voice in that song Fred again.. originally came out of a talk by Zoom con Great Stampera DJ known as Blessed Madonna. In their conversation they talked about how difficult the confinement was, being away from our loved ones and missing live music. Here is the original version:

Sounds different, right? That is why this, although one of the most famous, is also one of the most amazing samples from Fred again..

The guitarrazos of ‘Angie (I’ve Been Lost)’

This we did not expect. ‘Angie (I’ve Been Lost)’ is one of the most emotional roles in the entire project of Fred again... He turned -also- in one of the most popular being the song with which he closes his live performances. Many remember her, above all, for that presentation of her in Boiler Room that catapulted him to fame.

But hey, the original voice is that of Angie McMahon, an Australian singer-songwriter who always accompanies herself on her guitar. In the song ‘Pasta’ phrases that ended in samples of Fred again... listen to it in the minute 1:04

What do you think of the guitar version?

Carlos in Fred’s world again..

This is one of the most amazing samples of Fred again.. why it’s not a song. If you have taken a dive into his discography, you have surely heard that, in many of the British songs, a small audio sounds: “We gon’ make it through”.

Well that’s the voice Carlosan Atlanta construction worker who met Fred again.. in a night out. They talked for a long time and she has never seen him again.

The best? As she counted on Instagram, she decided to start sample him when he wakes up in the hangover and find the videos I had taken with his cell phone.

60 years in the past in ‘Clara (The Night Is Dark)’

Just like many of the most amazing samples from Fred again.. are inspired by current events, on social networks or on the internet, what is interesting about ‘Clara (The Night Is Dark)’ is that he traveled more than 60 years to the past.

The voice we hear there is from Clara Wardan American gospel singer who died in 1973. What we hear on the album Fred again.. is a song that Ward recorded in 1961 call ‘The Storm is Passing Over’. You can listen to it below starting at the second 0:11.

Here the work of voice modulation that was made for the song released at the end of 2022, ¿no?

Baxter Dury and his friends

It’s not a secret that Fred again.. I collaborate with Baxter Dury for the song of ‘Baxter (These Are My Friends)’. However, if one day they had wondered where the phrases that make up the song came from, they will be in for a surprise.

Nothing we heard was recorded in a studio, nor was it recorded in front of a microphone. Actually, all the sentences came out in an afternoon of beers con Baxter Dury which was recorded by Fred again..coincidentally, on his phone.

‘Danielle (Smile on my face)’ es 070 Shake

This is an interesting trivia. ‘Danielle (Smile on my face)’ entered the list of Sopitas.com of our favorite songs of all of 2022. It’s a shift that mixes emotion, nostalgia with tremendous dance moments.

The curious thing here is that —for some, without knowing it— we were listening to Danielle Balbuenabetter known as 070 Shake. In this song, Fred again.. uses samples from a live version of ‘Nice to have’. Listen to the original from 1:03.

Are you beginning to notice a pattern? Well wait.

Jessie Reyes’ Instagram Story

This is one of the best examples of how Fred’s samples again.. they can become amazing. Unlike a song or a video, in ‘Jessie (I miss you)’ the british shows us that he can recover internet moments thought lost.

In the role he rescued an Instagram story of singer Jessie Reyez and a video that he sent the berwyn rapper to create a tremendous mix. He also added her own voice for this unexpected collaboration.

Fred again.. con Dermot Kennedy

Dermot Kennedy is an Irish singer-songwriter who mixes pop with folk —like an Ed Sheeran, but darkerthey said in GQ magazine a few years agos. Anyway, the joke is that, although it doesn’t seem like it at times, he is the voice of ‘Dermot (See Yourself in My Eyes)’

The original version of this song came from a live session that Dermot Kennedy had in 2019. There I play his role ‘Lost’ that joined the samples of Fred again.. at the second 0:51.

Obviously, the British producer was playing to the tone, the timbre and the speedto reach the final version.

Fred’s most difficult sample again..

The samples of Fred again.. They have made him one of the benchmarks of electronic music in recent years. However, also have some degree of controversy and part of it is shown in ‘Sabrina (I Am a Party)’

How much does it change the original intentions of the artists? What about the initial versions? Is using samples to create a new work or just adapt it?

In the words of Fred again.. This is the hardest mix he’s ever done because it takes a crude and painful poem called ‘Explaining my depression to my mother’ of Sabrina Benaim to create a dance song. Listen to it at minute 1:20

Those were some of the most surprising samples de Fred again.., complete madness, isn’t it? Do you have a favorite that wasn’t on this list?

It may interest you