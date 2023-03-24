Illusions in Arizona and gravel bike routes in MV

Scottsdale (dpa/tmn)

A museum in Scottsdale takes you into the world of illusions. There is also news for vacationers from Luton Airport near London, from Germany’s oldest adventure park and from the Mecklenburg Lake District.

Arizona vacationers can visit a new illusion arts museum in Scottsdale. The concept is partly interactive: In the “Rotated Room” you can seem to walk over walls or in the “Ames Room” you can shrink, writes the tourism office Experience Scottsdale. The Museum of Illusions is open daily from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tickets can be bought online for specific time slots. Admission for adults starts at $24.

New train goes to Luton Airport near London

London (dpa / tmn) – Luton Airport on the outskirts of London will be easier to reach. There will be a train between Luton Parkway station, where trains from London stop, and the airport. The Luton DART replaces the previous bus shuttle on the few kilometers long route.

The Doppelmayr company, which built the “Cable Liner” railway, announced that this should make traveling from London to the airport quicker and more comfortable. The route officially goes into operation on Monday (March 27).

Luton Airport is around 50 kilometers northwest of the British capital and is mainly served by low-cost airlines. Among other things, it is a location for Easyjet.

More than 1000 water fountains in the Tripsdrill adventure park

Cleebronn (dpa/tmn) – In the Tripsdrill adventure park in Baden-Württemberg there is a new attraction for the summer season called the pumping station with more than 1000 water fountains. The operators announce this with a view to the start of the season on April 1st. The park, which includes roller coasters and a wild animal enclosure, is located between Heilbronn and Stuttgart and claims to be the first adventure park in Germany. It was opened in 1929.

Numerous routes for gravel bikers on the Mecklenburg Lake District

Schwerin (dpa / tmn) – There are more than a dozen new routes on the Mecklenburg Lake District that are specially designed for gravel bikes. There are a total of 16 routes with a total length of around 1000 kilometers, according to the Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania Tourist Association. The starting points are mostly train stations, so that it is usually possible to travel by train. According to the tourism association, there is an overview of the new routes under the keyword “Gravel paradise” on “outdooractive.com“.

Gravel bikes are racing bikes with wider tires and disc brakes that are also intended for unpaved routes.