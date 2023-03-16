Poland breaks up suspected Russian spy ring

The Polish secret service has broken up a ring of suspected Russian spies. Interior Minister Mariusz Kaminski said in Warsaw today that the nine suspects were preparing acts of sabotage aimed at preventing the delivery of equipment, weapons and aid to Ukraine. Those arrested are foreigners who came from “beyond Poland’s eastern border”.

According to the findings of the Polish secret service, the alleged agents are said to have observed the Polish railway network in particular. “Her duties included identifying, monitoring and documenting arms shipments benefiting Ukraine,” Kaminski said. Cameras, electronic devices and GPS transmitters were secured.

In addition, the group was tasked with destabilizing Polish-Ukrainian relations with propaganda campaigns and creating a hostile mood against NATO in Poland. According to Kaminski, the Polish investigators have evidence that the suspected spies were regularly paid for their activities by Russian secret services.

The public prosecutor’s office is investigating six people for espionage for Russia and involvement in an organized criminal organization, the interior minister said. Investigations have started in the case of three other suspects who were arrested just yesterday.

Poland has taken in around 1.5 million refugees from Ukraine. The EU and NATO country is also the main hub for the delivery of Western military aid to Ukraine.