Political play of colors in Berlin districts: Jamaica, Kenya, red-red-green, black-green and a traffic light

For example, Boris Buchholz writes about these topics from STEGLITZ-ZEHLENDORF:

There are a variety of political colors in Berlin districts after the repeat election: In Pankow’s district assembly (BVV), a Jamaica counting community is formed from the Greens, CDU and FDP. In Lichtenberg there is Kenya (CDU, SPD, Greens). In several districts, even after the end of the red-green-red Senate, there is still a majority in that three-way combination. In Spandau there is black and green, which is also in the offing in Charlottenburg-Wilmersdorf. And in Steglitz-Zehlendorf the traffic lights will probably continue despite the renewed strength of the CDU. The Greens and SPD are in favour, the FDP is probably going along with it. All this continues with a green mayor in the southwest. More on this in the Steglitz-Zehlendorf newsletter, other topics this time include:

On a sailing trip: A class from the Emil Molt School wants to set sail on a two-master for two months – in an interview, father Arne Löffler explains why that is a good idea and how it is financed

The diesel engines on the RB37 trains in Wannsee roar about eight hours a day: because the engine stays on during the breaks, resident Thomas D. can no longer sleep

Stomp, stomp, clap: “Give us a safe way to school”: Around 400 parents and children from the North Primary School demonstrated for a traffic light on Potsdamer Strasse

How does the Schloßstraße stay attractive? Citizen survey on the future of the shopping mile

Music for spring: The four elements meet – in Lankwitz

100 exhibitors: Easter handicrafts on Mexico Square

“German Divas”: Barbara Raunegger sings Hildegard Knef, Marlene Dietrich and Zarah Leander

Wind Turbine, Hydrogen, Heat Pump: Guide to “Renewable Energies”

Girls watch out! Freie Universität is looking for future female researchers at Girls’ Day

Tips for the Easter days: Easter eggs in Teltow, women’s walk in the cemetery, Easter on the beach

Corinna von Bodisco writes about the following from FRIEDRICHSHAIN-KREUZBERG:

SPD Friedrichshain-Kreuzberg against Signa plans for Karstadt on Hermannplatz

The Berlin climate referendum achieved the necessary quorum in Friedrichshain-Kreuzberg alone

Network of Warmth: Funding for 41 projects

That was the first BVV after the repeat election

“Nachtspur” – a light installation for the Radbahn under the U1

Path of the visionaries: a mirror of the patriarchal society

District is looking for a new provider for sports facilities in Görlitzer Park

Cheers to the Bundesliga chess in the Willy-Brandt-Haus

Raffle: Terry Hoax gives a concert in the Badehaus

Stand-up comedy competition for young talents in the Tempodrom

Tip: Matcha ice cream and ramen on Mehringdamm

From the PANKOW district (with Prenzlauer Berg etc.) Christian Hönicke writes about, among other things:

These parts of the city are affected: the development of new districts in Pankow is to be “accelerated”.

Pankow’s school authority rejects the Senate’s proposal and calls for the clearing of the Eschenallee on the Werneuchener Wiese for a new sidewalk

Most animal-hostile office in Germany? Pankow defends himself against criticism from the protection organization Peta – and shoots back sharply

Wilhelmsmarkt as a neighborhood meeting point: New weekly market now every Saturday in Wilhelmsruh

Controversial traffic light relocation in Stahlheimer Straße: District did not inform affected school in Prenzlauer Berg – SPD sharply criticizes the process

Parking space abuse in Prenzlauer Berg? Mobile homes and trucks are to be driven out of residential areas

Sport in the park: In these green areas there are subsidized exercise offers for people over 65

