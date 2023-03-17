Jorge Edwards, the writer who dared to criticize Cuba before anyone else, died at the age of 91

The Chilean writer Jorge Edwards passed away this Friday in Madrid. EFE/Jose Caviedes



the chilean writer George Edwards He died this Friday at the age of 91 in Madrid, according to information from the Chilean media confirmed by the author’s son.

Edwards (Santiago de Chile, 1931), one of the most relevant writers in the Spanish language, was awarded the National Prize for Literature in 1994 and the Cervantes Prize in 1999. He was the author of short stories, novels, essays and memoirs, as well as a columnist in newspapers from around the world. Among his novels stand out The weight of the night, The stone guests, The wax museum, The host, The origin of the world, The Dream of History and The useless of the family.

his memories Persona non grata (1973), the first critic of a Latin American intellectual of the Cuban regime, is today a classic of its kind. The work was written after his brief and troubled diplomatic mission in Cuba, where he spent three months as a representative of the socialist government of Salvador Allende in 1970.

“The book was ready before the coup of Pinochetbut I stopped it. He couldn’t talk about the repression in Cuba… while in Chile people were killing people and burning books. I added an epilogue to it, a kind of balancing element. But that did not convince castro nor to Pinochet. Both are similar in the authoritarian spirit, of course. But there is a fundamental difference that explains many things: Fidel manages the world of the media very well – he is totally media-oriented – and Pinochet is, in this regard, a total brute. He hates the press, he believes that all the media are communist –even the New York Times!-, and in interviews he did not speak: he barked”, he had told the journalist in an interview Alfredo Serra.

It may interest you: Víctor Jara, according to Mario Amorós: a book to “recover memory”

His works have been translated into numerous languages, and he has received the most prestigious awards, both for his literary career and for his diplomatic career, always committed to democracy, freedom and human rights. in the biography goodbye, poetComillas Award for History, Biography and Memories 1990, drew a personal and surprising portrait of the figure of Pablo Neruda.

After Montaigne’s death (2011), Edwards published the first volume of his memoirs, the purple circles (2013). In 2017 she had presented her novel in Buenos Aires the last sister.

News in development

Source: Europa Press

Keep reading

“I lived a time when if you were a Castro writer, you were a good writer, and if not, you were bad”

Nona Fernández: “To this day, in Chile, memory continues to be a disputed treasure”

From A to Z, word of writers: second installment