Political Trial: Garavano will be summoned as a witness for the next hearing

The Commission Impeachment from Chamber of Deputies summoned as a witness, for next Tuesday, February 21, the former Minister of Justice of Cambiemos, German Garavano. There the former official must testify in the investigation for alleged misconduct against the four Supreme Court judges .

According to THATthat day the hearing was scheduled in which they will take statements from witnesses involved in the case for the ruling “mill” from Supreme Court with the 2×1 benefit for those convicted of crimes against humanity .

At the same time, the national senator of the PRO Paul Torellothe former official of Cambiemos Fabián “Pepín” Rodríguez Simónformer Justice Ministry official santiago otamendi and the Doctor horace ten.

For its part, the summons for the testimonial hearing on February 28 was also approved, in which matters related to the ruling for federal coparticipation by which the Cut would have benefited the Buenos aires city to the detriment of the rest of the provinces.

In this case, the Minister of the Interior, Edward “Wado” Of Peterthe Treasury Attorney, Carlos Zanninithe City Attorney General, Gabriel Astarloaand the governor of Chaco, Jorge Capitanich.