Visa appointment for Spain: BLS International announces a new measure

To apply for a visa for Spain, Algerian nationals call on the BLS International visa application processing center, established in the wilayas of Oran and Algiers. Indeed, the latter returns with a new press release to announce important news.

In a note published on its official website, BLS International announces a new measure concerning visa applicants who depend on the center in Oran.

BLS International: making an appointment for minor children is mandatory

On its press release addressed to customers of the Oran center, BLS International recalls that it is possible to make a family appointment for up to eight people on its website. However, these visa applicants are also obliged to make an appointment for their minor children, aged under 12. A new measure that comes into effect from March 23.

In addition, BLS International informs its customers who have a valid visa to Spain for more than one year that they are not affected by the previous measure. On the other hand, this category of people can still submit an application for their children under the age of 12 without an appointment.

BLS International changes its hours for Ramadan 2023

A few days before the holy month, the processing center for visa applications for Spain the new schedules that will be applied during Ramadan, at its two centers in Algiers and Oran. Thus, from March 23 until April 24, 2023, the center’s hours will be as follows:

For the center established in Algiers:

Visa application filings: 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Sunday through Thursday;

Passport collection: 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. Sunday to Thursday, except on public holidays.

For the center of Oran:

Visa application filings: 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Sunday to Thursday;

Collection of passports: from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. until Sunday to Thursday (except public holidays).

As a reminder, BLS international previously announced the revision of its service fees. And this, in accordance with the instructions of the Spanish consulate in Algiers. From now on, visa applicants must pay the sum of 2,467 Algerian dinars.

