Politicians in Oskarshamn change the decision on parking fees

In practice, it is about 50 parking spaces at the grocery store Coop Flanaden and Systembolaget in the center of Oskarshamn.

– We are sensitive to what is desired and here we are trying to find a way forward that is viable for everyone, we have listened to the trade in the center and also customers, says Lucas Lodge (M), municipal councilor in Oskarshamn.

The proposal is now handed over to the municipal board for a decision in April.

4,000 wrote in protest

As SVT told earlier, the municipality wants to reintroduce parking fees in the city center as the municipality no longer considers itself able to offer free parking.

During the preparation of the case, the municipality’s traders protested loudly, and among other things handed over a petition against the proposal which was signed by just over 4,000 people.

Now the politicians have decided to change the proposal to some extent.

– We really want a solution that suits the trade, but where we also get the revenue, says Lucas Lodge (M).