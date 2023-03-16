Surprise at the concert: marriage proposal with Style(s)

Show more about the video



Harry Styles sings a duet with a fan for a good cause. It’s a top-class concert, the concert hall is filled with thousands of fans. When Harry Styles noticed a poster during his performance, he interrupted his concert. Because the saying on it is more than romantic… “If you sing a duet with my boyfriend, he will propose to me!” the sign reads. And since the concert is part of his “Love On Tour” tour, the British pop singer spontaneously joins in: to everyone’s surprise. Harry introduces Michelle and Jeff, and the young couple can be seen on the big screen on the stage. Jeff gets a microphone and he gets to sing along with Harry Styles: the song ‘Sign of the Times’. A little weird, but with a happy ending: Because Jeff finally asks his question during the song: “Michelle, do you want to marry me?” And she answers “Yes”. The crowd freaks out and Harry Styles even changes a few lines of his song. This is how a marriage proposal with Styles works….

Quelle: Viralpress

03/16/2023 – 9:15 p.m

