Pregnant with her ninth child, Amandine Pellissard reveals the names she would like to give to her future baby!

The Pellissard family is growing! A few weeks ago, the mom revealed on the show Large families: life in XXL announced expecting her ninth child; news she no longer hoped for. “We wanted (another child, editor’s note) for a long time; it didn’t work. I had miscarriages. Suddenly, I stopped wanting it at all costs. We had really moved on. “, explained Amandine Pellissard during a live Instagram. The mother intends to bring her pregnancy to life in her community and a few days ago, she revealed her ultrasound with emotion. The whole Pellissard family is delighted with the upcoming arrival of a new baby, but the tribe is only waiting for one thing: to know the sex of the baby. Amandine Pellissard does not want to wait for her 5-month ultrasound to find out the sex of the baby and she is counting on tests from the United States. While waiting to receive them, the couple is already thinking about a few first names.

Amandine Pellissard fan of a female name

“We haven’t chosen a first name because we don’t know the sex yet”launched Amandine Pellissard, this Tuesday evening during a live Instagram. But that does not prevent the couple from already having some preferences. “If it’s a girl, there is a first name that I like a lot and Alex too, it’s Maëna; so I don’t know why”admitted Amandine Pellisard, before explaining: “Léo had a great friend at school, in kindergarten, a little girl called Maëna and he had invited her to her birthday and I always found this kid… she was… ‘a beauty. She had beautiful eyes and it’s a name that I liked “. One thing’s for sure, if it’s a girl, his first name will end in “na” and nothing floral or perfume names.

“We are many old classic French first names”

“Afterwards, we had our three daughters and it’s true that we already had first names. Maëna, it’s a name that I’ve always liked and Alex too, but as I have a feeling it’s going to be a boy…given the cravings I have for salt“dropped Amandine Pellissard. “Maxence, it’s a first name that I like, on the other hand, I will not call him Maxence”, commented the mother, while internet users made a few proposals to her. Augustin, Célestin, Malone or Léandre are first names that appeal to the couple. “Among the boys, we are a lot of old classic French first names”assured Amandine Pellissard even if for “Gabriel, there have been too many, it’s not possible“. “Me, to choose a first name, I look at the list of the most given first names and I remove them from my list”, explained Amandine Pellissard. Answer in a few weeks.