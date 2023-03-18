The Voice 2023: Malicia had already passed the casting for the show last year

This Saturday March 18, the coaches of The Voice 2023 judged the performance of Malicia, a young woman who had already passed the tele-hook casting last year. Unfortunately, the candidate had finally had to give up her participation.
Broadcast this Saturday March 18 on TF1, the fourth evening of blind auditions for The Voice 2023 ended in emotion. At the end of the program, viewers got to know Malicia, who had already tried to participate in tele-hook a year ago. “Last year, I came for the casting but I didn’t know I was pregnant yet”revealed the young woman of 21 years, who had finally had to renounce her participation because of her pregnancy. “Unfortunately, I learned that I could no longer participate because I was pregnant with twins and had to stay in bed“then explained the candidate, determined to seduce the jury. “I came back this year even more boosted by the arrival of my little ones and nothing can stop me.”
The Voice 2023 : Rogue changes the lyrics of a song by Slimane
For Malicia, getting on the stage of The Voice is a revenge on life. “It’s my babies who give me strength today because if before I wasn’t ready, now I am and it’s thanks to them. I really didn’t think I could. I have heard people say: ‘You’ll never make it, you’re good for nothing’ and I was stupid to listen to these people because I’m going to pass the coaches of The Voice“, said the young mother. To impress the coaches, Malicia has precisely chosen to resume the song Thousands of I love you by Slimane. A title whose candidate has modified the lyrics in order to dedicate it to her twins. What a lot to touch Amel Bent, herself a mother of two little girls.
The Voice 2023 : Amel Bent very touched by the young mother
Moved, Amel Bent is elsewhere the only coach to turn around during Malicia’s performance. “It touched me a lot”said the interpreter of My philosophywho was seduced by the voice of the candidate despite some small imperfections. “I think there is a little work to do. You already have an exceptional voice, but you are able to gain in opening. What will come out of your throat is going to be unlikely because you really have a magnificent vibrato and a little break that upsets me. And above all, you sang with your mother’s heart”concluded the singer, who now has ten talents in her team.