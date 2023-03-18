YouTube in Spain: the 10 videos that are trending today

From tutorials to the so-called ASMR, on YouTube you can find all kinds of videos. (Infobae/Jovani Pérez)

With 17 years of life, YouTube has become the most famous video platform in the world and it is that these days it is not only used by users to watch musical or funny clips, but it is also used by many to watch tutorials and learn, to fall asleep with the famous ASMR, visit other countries through various videobloggers and much more.

Although YouTube has seen the birth of platforms that have wanted to compete with it —such as Dailymotion, Vimeo and the social networks Instagram, Facebook and TikTok themselves—, the website of American origin continues to be liked by Internet users, which has led it to be the second most searched site only behind Google.

In this scenario, YouTube launched its own trends section in 2018 where users can see the new music videos that are very popular in real time in 61 countries, so that they do not miss any of the clips. more important, then It is estimated that more than 500 hours of content are uploaded every minute while around 5 billion videos are viewed per day.

Here is the list of the 10 artists and their songs that have managed to conquer the public in Spain this Saturday, March 18:

1. Eladio Carrion ft. Myke Towers – Si La Calle Llama Remix (Visualizer) | 3MEN2KBRN

Artist/channel: Eladio Carrion

2. Eladio Carrion ft. Bad Bunny – Coco Chanel (Visualizer) | 3MEN2KBRN

Artist/channel: Eladio Carrion

3. TQG

Artist/channel: Shakira and KAROL G

4. Eladio Carrion ft. 50 Cent – If We Go Out (Visualizer) | 3MEN2KBRN

Artist/channel: Eladio Carrion

5. While I heal my heart

Artist/channel: KAROL G and Carla Morrison

6. Exclusive Remix (Official Video)

Artist/channel: Feid

7. LAS BRATZ (remix) – Aissa, Saiko, JC Reyes ft El bobe, Juseph, Nickzzy

Artist/channel: Aissa

8. JC REYES FT SKINNY FLEX – FILO & KILO

Artist/channel: JC Reyes and Yamaica

9. Before

Artist/channel: RVFV and Edu García

10. 지민 (Jimin) ‘Set Me Free Pt.2’ Official MV

Artist/channel: HYBE LABELS

*Different titles may be repeated in the ranking because some may be official videos and others the lyrics of the songs.

YouTube came out in February 2005.when three former employees of the Paypal company – Chad Hurley, Steve Chen and Jawed Karim – came together and created it after they experienced difficulties sharing a couple of videos with each other after attending a party.

The domain was activated on February 14, 2005 and almost a month later, on April 23, the first clip was uploaded to the platform called “Me at the Zoo”. It was a matter of time before everyone started uploading content and sharing the links through other social networks like MySpace.

One of the big companies that saw the potential of YouTube was the Nike brand, which uploaded an advertisement starring Ronaldinho, which made other big companies look at YouTube and feel attracted.

Such was the great reception of Internet users on YouTube that by December 2005 the platform went from 50 million visits a day to 250 million views after a channel uploaded the music clip Lazy Sunday, originally broadcast on Saturday Night Live.

For the following year, in 2006, the site was bought by the internet giant, Google, for a value of 1.65 billion dollars. At that time, 100 million videos were viewed daily and 65,000 clips were added daily. They also signed deals with record labels to be able to play music videos.

In 2006, a year after it was created, Time magazine named YouTube “Invention of the Year.” (EFE)

Since it was launched, YouTube was a site that came to make a revolution not only on the internet, but also in the way users watch content. Example of this the recognition that Time magazine gave him in November 2006 when he was named the “Invention of the Year”.

Having become the best means of dissemination, enjoying such popularity has also put its owners in trouble, such as when hosting school fights or where there is bullying, clips related to terrorism, drug trafficking or other topics considered sensitive due to their intimate content or to be shown. crimes like murders and more.

For the United States, one of the more sensitive issues It is that of school shootings, which is why YouTube has been in the eye of the hurricane more than once for hosting content filmed by the attackers, as was the case with the Virginia Tech massacre, when Cho Seung-Hui, the attacker, previously uploaded a speech to the facts.

More recently, following the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, concerns have also been raised about how the platform enables the content monetization which can be misleading and risky for the population.

Although not everything is bad, because through this platform many people have been able to be recognized for their talent, as was the case with Susan Boyle, who participated in the Britain’s Got Talent program whose excerpt uploaded to YouTube made the woman become a complete stranger to one of the most viralized, famous and acclaimed people on the internet.