Pollito Tropical is moved to tears upon reaching one million subscribers on YouTube

Tropical Chick says goodbye to 2023 with the best of news: His YouTube channel reached one million subscribers!

The Cuban YouTuber and influencer has just reached a whopping one million subscribers on his YouTube channel, where he shares content related to fashion, humor, decoration, and where he also shares the chapters of his podcast.

The moment she discovered that she had reached one million was recorded by her husband and the Cuban shared it on his Instagram profile, where we can see him moved to tears by this achievement.

“We are already millionaires on YouTube, thank you all from the bottom of my heart for your unconditional support. Without you I am nobody”said the YouTuber, who has 2.5 million followers on Instagram.

Now it is a matter of time before he receives YouTube’s golden button, the badge that the video platform sends to content creators who have more than one million subscribers.

Without a doubt, Pollito Tropical (whose real name is Randy Álvarez) could not start 2024 in a better way, which also starts in New Orleans, where she has traveled with her husband Mario Bouza to say goodbye to 2023 and begin the new year of better way.

!! Congratulations!!