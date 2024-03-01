Pope Francis reiterates his condemnation of gender ideology

VATICAN CITY.- He Pope Francisco This Friday he reiterated his criticism of the “gender ideology” calling it “the ugliest danger” today, due to its ability to “erase the differences” between men and women.

During an audience at the Vatican with participants at a conference on marriage, the pope expressed his concern about this ideology, stating: “It is essential that there is a fruitful dialogue between men and women, since today the greatest risk lies in gender ideology, which tends to eliminate distinctions.

Pope Francis highlighted the need for in-depth studies on this contemporary ideology, which, in his opinion, “annuls differences and promotes homogenization, which attacks the very essence of humanity.” Likewise, he made reference to the 20th century novel “Lord of the World”, considered prophetic for anticipating the trend towards the suppression of individual differences.

These statements reflect the Pope’s consistent stance on sexual identity and his rejection of the idea that it is determined solely by external factors, such as education and environment, rather than recognizing genetic differences.

This is not a new issue for the Argentine pontiff, who already in 2016 denounced the “covert indoctrination” present in school textbooks in France, influenced by this perspective. His comments have generated diverse reactions, including criticism, such as those that emerged in France after his statements.

In 2019, the Vatican issued a document addressed to educators in Catholic schools, with the aim of countering the spread of “gender ideology”, which, according to the text, “denies the natural differences between men and women.”

Source: With information from AFP