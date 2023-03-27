Pornography tracked by an AI in Germany, creators risk prison and say they are “shameful”

KIVI is the artificial intelligence used by Germany to track down pornographic content that is too easily accessible to minors. Several creators risk a fine or even prison and say they are “shameful” after having received a letter from the police.

Pornhub © Unsplash

If on Meta or Instagram pornography has no place, other social networks are more flexible. This is the case on OnlyFans but above all from Twitter where adult content is not uncommon. Except that some creators do not set up filters among those available (which make it possible to hide media by warning others of its nature) or keep a publicly visible profile. Faced with the laxity of certain creators, the Commission for the Protection of Minors in Germany is cracking down via artificial intelligence.

Read > Pornhub, Xvideos, Youporn: age verification is coming in March, how will it work?

An artificial intelligence called KIVI that tracks pornographic content

Pornography is well established at Twitter. A trend that does not please Germany since this content should not be accessible to minors without protection. Suffice to say that a user over the age of 13 who browses Elon Musk’s social network can easily fall over. It only takes a few keywords, in general, to access it. Faced with this situation, the actors of the pornographic industry risk large fines or even… prison.

These are more than 100 creators warned by Germany which uses KIVI, an artificial intelligence, to find pornographic content. This solution is able to detect whether adult publications are easily accessible or not.

Inevitably, some react by deleting all the content to avoid ending up behind bars since a sentence of one year is incurred. Otherwise, a fine of 300 euros.

Read > Twitch prohibits pornographic deepfake, here are the measures taken

What reaction from the creators?

Some creators don’t like being watched by KIVI AI while talking psychological impact and shame at being put under surveillance. « I felt safe on Twitter “says one of them who asked to remain anonymous in the columns of Wired. Targeted users were surprised to receive a letter from the police last February and consulted a lawyer after initially doubting its veracity.

A creator decided to make his profile private and delete his tweets and retweets following the letter from the police. The likes were not deleted for fear that justice would see this maneuver with a bad eye to conceal evidence. ” Now I feel like everything can be watched “Specify these users who have also stopped publishing on OnlyFans.