Now available: Microsoft starts a “new era” with a new team



Microsoft presented a completely new version of Teams, which can be used immediately via public preview. The “new era” is to be ushered in with more speed, power, flexibility and intelligence. We present the new features.





First of all for everyone who new teams as part of the preview program called “Microsoft Teams Public Preview”, access for private users is now possible; for use in companies, approval must first be given by administrators – they will be registered separately in a blog post informed about necessary steps. Practical: After the update, a prominently placed switch makes it very easy to switch between the old and new teams. “We aim to make the new team generally available later this year,” the developers said today.



Significantly faster

The developers put an exclamation mark behind the great successes in resource management. With 50 percent less storage space required, the new team should still run up to twice as fast – for example when starting the app or joining a meeting. This required a completely overhauled app in which the data, network, chat and video architecture was optimized for speed and performance. However, Microsoft promises that the optimization is “far from complete”.

According to Microsoft, the new team is faster and more economical:

Launch app up to 2X faster

Join meetings up to 2X faster

Up to 1.7x faster chat/channel switching

Up to 50% less storage space

Up to 70% less disk space

Finally easier

Adjustments to the interface should ensure that Teams is generally easier to use. Microsoft’s design team goes into all the adjustments in a very detailed blog post. The focus of the customization is a significantly simplified channel view, the use of motion design and significantly expanded personalization options.

More flexible accounts

For users who work together across company boundaries, the new teams bring long-awaited adjustments. Previously, the use of different tenants and accounts was only possible with complicated registration and deregistration, but now the use across multiple accounts is regulated. Thanks to an update to the syncing and notification systems, users can now stay signed in to all of their accounts and receive notifications across the board.

Even smarter

The new team should also be the basis for a large number of AI solutions for Microsoft. A function for the intelligent summary of missed meeting content and copilot for Microsoft teams have already been announced. Here Microsoft speaks only in general of many other functions that are in planning or development.

That’s just the beginning

Microsoft emphatically emphasizes that work on the new team has only just begun. Overall, the update brings over 50 adjustments, which are in a very detailed Article in the tech community (only in English) will be discussed in more detail.

