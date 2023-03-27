Tech Hebdo #34: China opposes a forced sale of TikTok

This Monday, and like every week, find Tech Hebdo. On the agenda, a debrief of the tech news that marked the week presented by François Sorel and Jérôme Colombain.

Louis Mbembe, Tech&Co journalist, is on the set of Tech Hebdo. This week Gordon Moore, co-founder of Intel, died at the age of 94. Elon Musk estimates that Twitter is worth $20 billion, less than half of its acquisition price. China has announced that it will strongly oppose a forced sale of TikTok and Instagram plans to add ads in the middle of search results, our journalist takes stock.

François Bitouzet, Managing Director of Viva Technology is our guest of the week. He tells us about Viva Technology which is back for its 7th edition which will take place from June 14 to 17, 2023.

Dimitri Charrière, operational director at Ostloong Innovation and former professional skier, is on the Tech Hebdo set to present the product of the week: Sirius, the only ski goggle capable of providing an augmented reality experience outdoors.