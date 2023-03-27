Apple Music Classical starts rolling out globally

Apple Music Classical can already be downloaded in some regions of the world, although its launch has been scheduled for March 28, 2023. This is due to the time zone of some countries that are 12 hours ahead and, consequently, it is already day twenty-eight.

Announced by Apple about 2 weeks ago, Apple Music Classical features unique genre-focused search capabilities, hand-coded metadata, and pays artists based on time streamed rather than the number of times a track is played . According to the company, the exclusive streaming service for classical music will feature lossless transmission and files with a resolution of up to 192 kHz/24 bits.

As with Primephonic, Apple Music Classical will feature complete and accurate metadata, which is essential for the music genre. Users will be able to search “by composer, work, conductor or even catalog number and find specific recordings immediately.”

Release and availability

Apple Music Classical is now available for download in select countries on App Store do iOS (iPhone), as its launch was scheduled for March 28th and that date has already arrived for some regions of the world. According to the official announcement, a version of Apple Music Classical will be released for Android “soon”. According to the 9to5mac website, the streaming service features “thousands of editorial notes, including composer biographies, descriptions of key works, and more.”