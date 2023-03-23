‘Power Rangers’, ‘CHUPA’ and the other premieres coming to Netflix in April

March is about to end and like every month Netflix will bring new releases to the platformand because April is a month focused on the smallest of the home, more than one will be for the enjoyment of children and not so children.

One of the stories that will fill the youngest with emotion is A boss in diapers: back in the cradlewhile for the elderly music and love lovers arrive The love after Love inspired by the life of Fito Paz or you can enjoy the concert of One Direction: That’s how we are.

You can also enjoy Ocean liner, Out in the open or Seven Kings must die; although if you were stung with welcome to eden the second season will arrive this month; but if you are a fan of Asian dramas, Queenmaker and Shin Divorce Lawyer They will be part of the catalog very soon.

This is coming to Netflix in April

flight of queens







Tape produced, starring and scripted by Martha Higareda arrives at the site on April 14 and narrates the adventure of a group of friends leaving the routine to live a crazy journey, which ends up being wilder than they had planned.

Sweet Tooth: Season 2







The famous series produced by Robert Downey Jr. returns on April 27 with the continuation of his story in which Gus must take the lead in rescuing his hybrid friends, who are being investigated by scientists who perform all kinds of experiments on them to find a cure to end the disease. virus that attacked humanity.

the signature







If you are a fan of music, starting April 4th you will be able to enjoy the reality show in which a group of young people will seek to impress stars such as Rauw Alejandro, Nicki Nicole and Yandel with their talent, thus obtaining the contract that will change their lives.

suck







The brother of the Oscar winner, Jonás Cuarón, brings a new project to the platform that arrives this April 7 and is inspired by the chupacabra, a family film in which a little boy and his friends embark on an adventure to save the mythical creature that lives in his grandfather’s shed.

Power Rangers: Yesterday, Today and Forever







The long-awaited return of the Power Rangers with part of its original cast hits the platform this April 19, a gift for the not so young boys, since after 30 years heroes reunite to live new adventures with Zordon.

