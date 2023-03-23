Adel Tawil: “I was a blatant, blatant egoist”

With more than five million records sold, he is one of the most successful musicians in Germany. But the way there was rocky – and required many sacrifices …

Adel Tawil (44) is currently thinking a lot about his life, his relationships and his decisions.

“Unfortunately, success also requires selfish action. You can now say, ‘Okay, I wouldn’t be where I am if I hadn’t been so selfish.’ But all of that came at a high price,” says Tawil in an interview on the radio show “Music Made in Germany” (March 23 at 7 p.m. on RPR1).

Adel Tawil will release his fourth solo album on March 24th Photo: Eva Manhart/dpa

“Family suffers, relationships suffer, best friends suffer. If your job always comes first, then you pay something for it,” the Berlin musician continues.

Adel Tawil was married to ex-GZSZ star Jasmin Tawil (40) for three years. The couple separated in 2014 after 13 years together. The actress moved abroad, where she had a child. After some problems – including stays in prison and in psychiatry – Jasmin Tawil returned on Wednesdayinitially without her 3-year-old son, returned to Germany. The Separation of Tawil is said to have never really overcome Jasmin, as her father also confirmed.

1997: Adel Tawil (2nd from right) celebrated his first successes with the boy band The Boyz. But his solo career made him a superstar Foto: picture-alliance/ dpa

Adel Tawil himself became a father in 2018, the child’s mother is his ex-girlfriend Lena Clemens. He rarely talks about his relationships, but instead reflects on what it’s like to be with a superstar like himself.

“Well, it’s not easy to spend your life with someone like me. And it becomes particularly difficult when envy arises in a relationship. So when you notice that the other person suddenly wants exactly the same thing,” says Tawil.

For him it is now important “that you meet at eye level. If someone has my back, is there for the family, whether it’s my relationship or my friends, I give that credit as much as if someone works as hard as I do. So that’s fifty-fifty.”

In 2018 Adel Tawil became a father. The daughter’s mother is Tawil’s ex-partner Lena (here in 2015 at the Echo Awards Foto: Getty Images

Adel Tawil looks back: “Someone coped better with it, the other not so well, and I don’t know if I regret my behavior today. But I’ll say it very clearly: I was a crass, crass egoist.”

He saw that he had to shift down a gear not only because of his relationships, but also because of his health.

Tawil: “This hectic life makes you sick, it’s gotten better, I’ve improved, but I haven’t really managed it yet.”