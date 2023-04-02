Presentation on Monday: Berlin CDU and SPD agree on a coalition agreement

A good three weeks after the start of their coalition negotiations, the CDU and SPD have finally completed their planned government program in Berlin. After the substantive questions, both parties also reached an agreement on the allocation of departments on Sunday evening, as the German Press Agency learned from negotiating circles.

The negotiations lasted a good three weeks and went relatively smoothly. So far, Berlin has been governed by a coalition of SPD, Greens and Left.

Housing construction and climate protection are among the priorities

The focal points of the black-red government program include more housing construction, a billion-euro program for more climate protection, administrative reform and better equipment for the police and fire brigade. It is also important for both parties to commit to a colourful, diverse city in which people of all walks of life feel at home and can develop.

At the weekend, the CDU and SPD put the final touches to the coalition agreement and discussed outstanding issues. They also wanted to clarify the division of responsibilities. It is planned that the CDU and SPD will each take over five Senate administrations.

CDU boss Wegner is to replace Giffey as mayor

CDU leader Kai Wegner is to become governing mayor after his party’s victory in the repeat election on February 12. He would be the successor to the SPD state chairwoman Franziska Giffey, who is to take on a senator position in the new state government.

After the presentation of the coalition agreement, there are still two hurdles to be overcome on the way to a black-red Senate. The SPD is starting a member vote this week, the result of which will be announced on April 23. The CDU will decide on the government program at a party conference, which is expected to take place after the SPD results have been announced.