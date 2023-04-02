Robbery, persecution and shots from the center of La Plata to Melchor Romero

A violent chase that included shooting It occurred during the early hours of this Saturday in La Plata. It was a movie raid that started right in the center, near Plaza Italia, and ended in the Melchor Romero area. In between everything was vertigo and tension until the Police managed to stop two young men who had been arrested in an attempted robbery.

The robbers were armed and they wanted to assault a 22-year-old and when they noticed the presence of a patrol car and escaped through the city towards the west. The police officers chased them and after being shot at by the criminals, they only managed to intercept them at 36 and 162 of Melchor Romero.

The motorcycle was a Honda Tornado 250 model without a patent that ended up on the street, because whoever was driving lost control. When they tried to find out where he came from, the police discovered that he had a warrant for his arrest since the beginning of February.

Now the detainees -both 21 years old- will face justice once they heal from their injuries. According to the police report, a SAME ambulance had to take them to the hospital, as a result of the strong blows after the impact.