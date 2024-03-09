Primary in Miami-Dade, thermometer for county elections

Some experts believe that these elections lack political relevance, because there is nothing important to decide at the polls or by voting by mail. In fact, until Thursday the 6th, only around 8% of voters had exercised their right to vote in advance in Miami-Dade ahead of the Florida primaries scheduled for March 19.

In any case, the county Elections Department has everything ready for the democratic contest. A total of 23 polling stations are open until Sunday the 17th in Miami-Dade, for those voters who choose to participate in the elections early.

Likewise, the machines where the votes are cast were already subjected to calibration a few days ago and that exercise resulted in optimal conditions.

‘Thermometer’

Although it is already predicted that Trump and Biden will take the delegates corresponding to each party in Florida, experts in political affairs such as former Miami-Dade mayor Álex Penelas consider that the presidential primaries, at least in this county in the south of the Florida, could have some impact with a view to the elections next August and November.

In those months, pre-registered county residents will go to the polls to elect a four-year mayor. The positions of sheriff, property appraiser, clerk of courts and supervisor of elections will also be on the ballot, in addition to some seats on the Commission. These positions, although less high-profile than the presidency of the country, play a fundamental role in the daily lives of the citizens of Miami-Dade.

According to Penelas, “the primaries in Florida have already been decided. We will have some participation because the ballots have been mailed, the early voting locations are open and the polls will also be open on March 19. But we already know what the result is going to be.”

“Now, taking that towards the August and November elections, things change there. I still think the Republicans are more enthusiastic right now. than the Democrats,” he said.

Penelas’ analysis highlights the possibility of Trump winning Miami-Dade in November. “It would be, frankly, a drastic change because typically the county has voted for Democratic candidates, including the elections two years ago,” he stressed.

This is seen by the analyst as a “factor” that could affect the current county mayor, Daniella Levine Cava, who is running for re-election, in case the councilor does not win in the first round in August. To do this, the mayor would have to obtain 50% plus one of the votes.

“Levine Cava’s re-election could be complicated if a Republican of name and resources is the opposite of her in an election in November, so we could see a surprise,” he commented.

Although the elections for county mayor are non-partisan, and Penelas is clear about that, the analyst estimates that candidate Manny Cid, who leans towards the Republican Party, could have a chance if the election is postponed until November, when they would face Trump and Biden.

Republican growth

In this context, increasing the registration of voters as Republicans in Florida is presented as one of the challenges that Levine Cava could face. As of December 31, 5,141,848 voters were registered as Republicans, while 4,362,147 support Democrats in the Sunshine State. Even so, in Miami-Dade at this time the number of Democrats is still higher than to the Republicans.

Figures from the county Elections Department, as of March 1, show that 512,853 Democrats are registered, compared to 439,256 Republicans. Those registered as independents (464,066) could have a great influence in these elections, taking into account the growth trend of Republicans in Florida.

For Penelas, until now the candidate Cid would have “little opportunities” to lead Levine Cava to a second round. In that sense, a survey by the firm EMC Research, based in Oakland, showed at the end of January that 63% of the voters consulted would vote for the mayor, while 16% would vote for Cid. The study also attributes 15% to the candidate Álex Otaola.

One position that will have a partisan election is that of sheriff, a position that was eliminated due to corruption allegations in the 1960s and was re-created after a constitutional amendment in 2018.

The contest for that position politically pits 13 Republican candidates and four Democrats. Despite the fact that there are more candidates from the Republican Party, Democrat Rickey Mitchell leads campaign collections with $287,116, followed by Republican Mario Knapp, who has reported $99,347, according to the county elections agency.

The election of the head of the Miami-Dade Property Appraiser’s Office will also be partisan. Former Miami Mayor Tomás Regalado appears on the electoral authority’s list as a Republican candidate, facing Democrat Marisol Zenteno. Regalado doubles his opponent in the amount of reported collections.

presidential primaries

Whatever the popular perception, Miami-Dade Elections Department spokesman Roberto Rodríguez said the county’s presidential primaries will be held on March 19, integrating early voting for two weeks and voting by mail, even when Trump is already the virtual Republican nominee and Biden is emerging as the Democratic candidate.

He said that preparations began last year, the mail-in ballots were sent about four weeks ago and the 23 polling stations that will be set up for these elections do not present any type of problems.

He reminded residents who vote through the mail system that the ballot must be at the electoral agency before 7:00 pm on March 19. He also said that the registration deadline to participate in this democratic competition expired on February 20.

(email protected)

@danielcastrope