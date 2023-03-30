Prime Gaming: Amazon is giving away these games and content in April



Amazon is providing its Prime members with 15 free games and a variety of in-game content in April. Featuring: Wolfenstein The New Order, Art of Fighting 3 and The Beast Inside. Our Prime Gaming overview shows you all titles, new loot and twitch drops.





Amazon will use the coming month to come up with an above-average number of free games. The focus is on the well-known first-person shooter Wolfenstein The New Order. In addition, the (indie) titles Ninja Commando, Art of Fighting 3, The Beast Inside, Icewind Dale: Enhanced Edition, Crossed Swords, Ghost Pilots, Beholder 2, Terraformers, Metal Slug 4, Ninja Masters, Looking for Aliens, Grime, Sengoku and Magician Lord.

Most of the Prime Gaming games will be installable via the in-house Amazon Games app. For others, you will receive a matching GOG or Legacy Games code when you redeem it on the promotion page. As is well known, the titles are published in stages, every Thursday there is a replenishment. We have provided an overview of all free games (see below) with the note “Free Games with Prime” (FGWP).



In-game content, twitch drops, Luna streaming and Co.

In April, Amazon Prime Gaming is also focusing on new content for the Riot games League of Legends, Legends of Runeterra, Valorant, League of Legends: Wild Rift and Teamfight Tactics. The cooperation with Blizzard is also bearing fruit again. New content for Overwatch 2, Hearthstone and World of Warcraft (WoW) is on the program. It will also provide its own Amazon Luna game streaming service with free games such as Yakuza Kiwami 2, Horizon Chase Turbo, The Jackbox Games Party Pack 3 and The Adventure Pals.

Last but not least, Amazon continues to supply its classics such as FIFA 23, Lost Ark, New World, Smite, Rainbow Six Siege, Fall Guys and PUBG. On the other hand, those who are more at home in the world of mobile games should look forward to free bundles for the king titles Candy Crush, Candy Crush Soda Saga and Farm Heroes Saga.

All in-game items must be claimed on the Prime Gaming website. This often requires a direct link to the game account. Below you will find all loot dates.

Overview of Amazon Prime Gaming gifts in April 2023

Available now and soon:

Claim City Legends: Trapping in Mirror – Collector’s Edition (FGWP)

Candy Crush Saga – Sweet Bundle

Candy Crush Soda Saga – Tasty Bundle

Dead by Daylight – The Artist – Colorful Melancholy Outfit

Divine Knockout – Moshpit Izanami

Fall Guys – Protector Bundle

Farm Heroes Saga – Fresh Bundle

FIFA 23 – Prime Gaming Pack

Genshin Impact – Prime Bundle

Hearthstone – Random Standard Epic Card

League of Legends – Prime Gaming Capsule

League of Legends: Wild Rift – Random Emote Chest

Legends of Runeterra – Rare Prismatic chest, 3 Rare wildcards

Lost Ark – Magick Society Special Dye Pack

Madden NFL 23 – Free Agency Ultimate Team Pack

Overwatch 2 – Junkrat Circus Epic Skin

PALADINS – Cottontail Seris Skin

PUBG Mobile – Alpine Climber Set

Raid: Shadow Legends – Rank Up Pack

Rainbow Six Siege – LevaSoj Bundle

Realm Royale – Chained One Assassin Skin

Rogue Company – Empress Kestrel Outfit

SMITE – Heistblade Pele Skin

VALORANT – Dimensional Drip Gun Buddy

Warframe – Pyrana Weapon Bundle

World of Tanks – Shamrock Package

World of Warcraft – Big Battle Bear Mount

Free games at Prime Gaming:

last chance at Baldur’s Gate: Enhanced Edition, Adios, I am Fish, Faraway 3: Arctic Escape, Book of Demons, Peaky Blinders: Mastermind and City Legends: Trapping in Mirror – Collector’s Edition

Upcoming in-game content:

April 5th – Candy Crush Saga – Delicious Bundle

– Candy Crush Saga – Delicious Bundle April 5th – Candy Crush Soda Saga – Juicy Bundle

– Candy Crush Soda Saga – Juicy Bundle April 5th – Farm Heroes Saga – Super Bundle

– Farm Heroes Saga – Super Bundle April 5th – PUBG Mobile – Chemical Hazard Suit

– PUBG Mobile – Chemical Hazard Suit April 6th – Art of Fighting 3 (FGWP)

– Art of Fighting 3 (FGWP) April 6th – Ninja Commandos (FGWP)

– Ninja Commandos (FGWP) April 6th – Wolfenstein: The New Order (FGWP)

– Wolfenstein: The New Order (FGWP) April 13th – Crossed Swords (FGWP)

– Crossed Swords (FGWP) April 13th – Ghost Pilots (FGWP)

– Ghost Pilots (FGWP) April 13th – Icewind Dale: Enhanced Edition (FGWP)

– Icewind Dale: Enhanced Edition (FGWP) April 13th – PUBG Battlegrounds – Chicken Dinner Booster Pack

– PUBG Battlegrounds – Chicken Dinner Booster Pack April 13th – The Beast Inside (FGWP)

– The Beast Inside (FGWP) April 19th – Fall Guys – Merry Mastodon Bundle

– Fall Guys – Merry Mastodon Bundle 20th of April – Beholder 2 (FGWP)

– Beholder 2 (FGWP) 20th of April – Metal Slug 4 (FGWP)

– Metal Slug 4 (FGWP) 20th of April – Ninja Masters (FGWP)

– Ninja Masters (FGWP) 20th of April – Terraformers (FGWP)

– Terraformers (FGWP) April 27th – Grime (FGWP)

– Grime (FGWP) April 27th – Looking for Aliens (FGWP)

– Looking for Aliens (FGWP) April 27th – Magician Lord (FGWP)

– Magician Lord (FGWP) April 27th – Sengoku (FGWP)

To the Amazon Prime Gaming portal All games and loot at a glance