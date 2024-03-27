Prince Harry, splashed by the sexual scandal of rapper Sean Diddy Combs

A terrible year for the Windsors. Added to the recently diagnosed cancer of King Charles III of England is all the controversy that has arisen regarding the state of Kate Middleton’s health. And the Princess of Wales suffers from the same ailment as her father-in-law. To all this difficult situation this Wednesday is added Prince Harry who has just been hit by the sexual scandal involving rapper Sean Diddy Combs.

The artist, considered one of the most powerful figures in American music, He has been reported up to four times by different women, including his ex-partner; All of them accuse him of rape, assault and sexual trafficking. In the midst of the investigation, several United States police agents searched this Monday the mansions that Sean Combs owns in Miami and Los Angeles.

His ex-girlfriend Cassie accuses him of repeatedly raping and physically assaulting her, as well as forcing her to have sexual relations with prostitutes in front of him. Another of the complainants states that she was drugged and raped while the rapper recorded the moment to later spread it through social networks. Another lawsuit contemplates an alleged group rape of a seventeen-year-old minor with whom he had sexually trafficked.

For his part, Diddy does not hesitate to shout his innocence from the rooftops. It’s enough. For the last two weeks I have remained silent and watched people try to assassinate my character, destroy my reputation and my legacy (…) Let me be absolutely clear: I did not do any of the horrible things you allege. Fight for my name, my family and for the truth.

And Prince Harry?

In the middle of the controversy, it comes to light that Prince Harry’s name appears in one of the lawsuits against the rapper, specifically on page number 63 of one of the documents, the one presented by Rodney Jones. This record producer says that he knew about Diddy’s misdeeds, the high-level parties that he organized with exceptional guests such as athletes, political figures, artists, international dignitaries and musicians, among them, the son of Carlos III. However, it is unknown whether or not he is involved in the rapper’s sexual scandals.

But what link unites the prince with the rapper? Harry and his brother William crossed paths with Diddy in 2007 when he and several other stars performed at the concert for Diana of Wales at Wembley Stadium. Harry is a great guy and it’s about time we went out. “I need you to take me to some of those wild clubs in Mayfair!” I said at the time.

