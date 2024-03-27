Prince Harry appears in lawsuit against rapper Sean Diddy, under federal investigation in the US

MIAMI.- The raid this Monday -March 25- on Sean’s properties “ Diddy “Combs in Los Angeles and Miami for alleged sex trafficking and harassment, has gone around the world. And in the middle of the investigation process, a famous name has come to light, that of prncipe Harry .

Some media in Europe have published that the British monarch is involved in the controversial court case as he is mentioned in one of the lawsuits against the rapper.

“And, going beyond the controversy and these serious allegations against the rapper, there is a detail in the case that has not taken long to attract the attention of the media, especially the British, always attentive to any misstep by the Sussexes, especially because of that legal battle they are having. Because Prince Harry is named in one of the lawsuits against Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs, specifically on page 63 of the documentation,” he said. Vanitatis.

Access to celebrities like Prince Harry

“Among the financial benefits that the defendants received for participating in and facilitating Combs’ sex trafficking enterprise were membership and access to the popularity of Mr. Combs. Mr. Combs was known for throwing the best parties. Membership or “The sponsorship of Mr. Combs’ sex trafficking parties gave him legitimacy and access to celebrities such as famous athletes, political figures, artists, musicians and international dignitaries such as Prince Harry,” reads verbatim the documentation of the case that has come to light. , according to the specialized media.

“That is, he is not accused, by any means, of being involved in the sexual scandal, but the fact that his name appears already raises many questions, especially about whether they knew each other, the nature of their relationship and how The rapper formerly called Puff Daddy had access to the Duke of Sussex,” he explained. Vanitatis.

Legal process against Diddy

In the first nine months of 2023, rapper Sean Diddy Combs performed triumphantly at the MTV VMAs, released an R&B album that earned a Grammy nomination, and was a candidate to buy the BET network.

But several lawsuits filed late last year raised allegations of sexual assault and rape against Combs, one of hip-hop’s most recognizable names as a performer and producer.

The music mogul’s homes in Los Angeles and Miami were searched on Monday, March 25, by federal agents along with Homeland Security investigators and other law enforcement agencies. Authorities said the searches were related to an investigation by federal authorities in New York.

The officials spoke to The Associated Press on conditions of anonymity because they were not authorized to publicly discuss details of the investigation. Combs’ attorney and other representatives did not immediately respond to a request for comment and his whereabouts are unknown.

Although Diddy was involved in a high-profile business dispute for part of 2023, it was a case brought by his ex-girlfriend and R&B singer Cassie that opened the door to other allegations of sexual violence. Combs has vehemently denied the allegations.

It is unclear whether the search is related to any of the allegations raised in the lawsuits, which include one by a woman who claims Combs raped her when she was 17.