What can Robinho have in prison: the food, clothing and objects that are allowed

Robinhowho He was arrested last Thursday in the Brazilian city of Santos after the Brazilian Superior Court of Justice decided that the former Real Madrid soccer player would fulfill the nine-year prison sentence in the South American country for participating in a gang rape of a young Albanian woman which occurred in Italy in 2013, is already being held in Trememb prison, in So Paulo.

After reject the Brazilian high court habeas corpus presented by the defense of the former Real Madrid footballer, he must now face the harsh reality of the prisons of the South American country, which It is known by many as hell on earth.

Accustomed to a life of luxury outside the prison for the privileged position that professional football has allowed him to enjoy, here you must get used to a more austere existence, with limitations. We detail here the lists of what the athlete can enjoy in prison.

Items of clothing you can have: Up to two pairs of low-soled shoes without shock absorbers.

Up to two pairs of thin-soled flip-flops with simple rubber straps.

Two beige/khaki or unprinted stretch pants, without buttons, without zippers and without drawstring.

Two cold weather t-shirts in beige/khaki, without hood, without lining, without zipper and without pocket.

Two units of long pants in beige/khaki with elastic and without pockets.

Two white t-shirts with a round neck and short sleeves.

A white t-shirt unit with a round neck and long sleeves.

Five changes of underwear.

Foods that you can receive from your visitors: 500 g of industrial sponge cake without filling, without truffle and without alcohol content.

500 g of mold or toast pan.

500 g of industrial cookie without filling, without truffle and without alcohol content.

500 g of transparent candy without filling, without truffle and without alcohol content.

500 g of milk powder.

300 g of industrialized chocolates and sweet bars.

250 g of butter or margarine.

100 g of ready-made seasoning.

Personal hygiene items that you can receive during visits: Two disposable razor blades with hollow plastic handles.

One unit of toothpaste in a plastic tube (up to 90 g).

Two soaps.

A toothbrush.

A deodorant stick, roll-on a cream

A plastic tube of shaving foam.

A shampoo (transparent and up to 500 ml).

A bottle of conditioner (transparent and up to 500 ml).

A roll of dental floss.

A box of cotton swabs (with up to 75 units).

A bottle of mouthwash (up to 250 ml).

A sunscreen (up to 200 ml).

A sponge for the bath.

A moisturizing body cream (up to 250 ml).

These products, according to the Department of Penitentiary Administration (SAP) of the state of So Paulo, They can only be delivered once a weekby mail or in person.

Inhuman conditions

The attacker, who still cannot receive visitors and is only under observation, is already in the hands of the Brazilian prison system, considered one of the most unhealthy and dangerous in the world, according to the Human Rights Watch (HRW) report. Hell on earth is the phrase that describes the unhealthy conditions and violence that permeates the interiors of the South American nation’s penitentiary centers.

Brazilian prisons have for many years boasted a serious overcrowding problemgiven that there are more than 600,000 inmates housed, despite having a capacity of 380,000. There are cells that have six cement beds for 60 men and where there was not even enough space for everyone to lie down on the floor., pick up the document. This overpopulation of prisoners, of which more than 50% are awaiting sentencing, favors the spread of diseasessuch as HIV or tuberculosis, due to the inhumane and unhygienic conditions in the cells.

Keychains are the other element to highlight in Brazilian prisons. These people, the majority leaders of organized gangs, have total control of the prisonsince, literally, has the keys to move freely inside the prisons. A prison director told Human Right Watch that There are officials who participate in the illicit activities of these key chains and receive bribes.

Also They sell drugs and intimidate other inmates who have debts with harsh extortion.. The State has put tens of thousands of people in pavilions intended for a third of that number, and has handed the keys to inmates who use violence and intimidation to run the prisons as if they were their own fiefdom.

