American sculptor Richard Serra dies at 85

WASHINGTON.- the sculptor American Richard Serra major figure of contemporary art with his construction monumental works created with rusty steel plates, died this Tuesday -March 26- at the age of 85, several media outlets reported today.

Serra died of pneumonia on Tuesday at his home in Long Island, New York, his lawyer, John Silberman, told the newspaper. The New York Times.

His surprisingly large pieces are exhibited all over the world, from the most important museums in Paris to the desert of Qatar; At times, his enormous, rounded, minimalist-looking works have caused controversy due to their imposing nature.

Born in the city of San Francisco in 1939, to a mother of Russian Jewish origin and a Spanish father, Serra obtained a scholarship in Paris and then settled in the 1960s in a New York in full artistic ferment.

Founding work of Richard Serra

At the end of that decade he published a manifesto followed by his founding work One ton prop (House of cards)four 122 cm square lead plates that balance with their own weight, like a house of cards.

Then move on to the large orange-brown steel plates, exhibited in New York, Washington, Bilbao and Paris.

Serra designed sculptures specifically for the spaces they were going to occupy; he said that he was interested in studying the interaction of his works with the environment.

“Certain things… stick in your imagination, and you need to reconcile with them,” Serra said in an interview with host Charlie Rose in the early 2000s.

In 2014, he even planted three dark towers in the sand of Qatar, so far away that you need a 4×4 vehicle and a map to reach the site, 70 km from Doha, the capital.

“When you look at my works, you don’t remember an object. What remains is an experience, a passage,” said the artist in 2004.

