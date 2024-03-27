Jos Mara Almoguera and Paola Olmedo separate after becoming parents nine months ago

Jos Mara Almoguera and Paola Olmedo are separating. Carmen de Borrego’s sonwho is currently in Honduras participating in Survivors and you still don’t know the news, has already left the family home he shared with his still wifeaccording to the magazine Week.

Is about a decisionaccording to what was published by the magazine, that there would be no turning back, and that it arrives when two years have not yet passed since the couple got married. (May 14, 2022) in an intimate ceremony whose exclusive was controversial, since the Campos clan posed together despite the tensions experienced in the months prior to the wedding.

The journalist's daughter has revealed the details of the distribution of the furniture and which objects have special sentimental value for her.

In addition, the grandson of María Teresa Campos and his still wife They welcomed their first child together very recently, just nine months ago.after whose birth there was a rapprochement between José María Almoguera and his mother, estranged as a result of her bad relationship with her daughter-in-law.

Separate paths

According to the magazine, The couple had been suffering problems in recent times that they have not been able to overcomeso they would have decided to go their separate ways to continue with their lives, although they will always remain united by the common bond they maintain: little Marc.

Apparently, María Teresa Campos’ grandson left the family home a little over half a month ago. In fact, according to journalist Silvia Tauls, a person close to the couple would have confirmed that María Teresa Campos’ grandson would already be in another house: Carmen’s son (Borrego) lives with another woman. They can’t assure me that they are dating, but he lives with another girl.

Now It remains to be known if the organization of Survivors his mother decides to tell him the newswho is not having a particularly good time on the island, due to hunger and also emotionally, since she has suffered a mental breakdown when remembering the former queen of morning television.

