Princess of Wales apologizes after controversy over manipulated photo

LONDON.- The princesa of Gales apologized today -March 11- for having manipulated a Photo family, the first official since her abdominal operation, withdrawn on Sunday by the press agencies when it was found that it had been altered.

“Like many amateur photographers, I occasionally experiment with editing. I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion caused by the family photograph we shared yesterday,” wrote the princess, 42, wife of Crown Prince William, in a statement posted online. social.

statement-princess of wales.jpg The Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton, asks March 11, 2024 for having manipulated a family photo. Screenshot/Instagram/@princeandprincessofwales

A source close to the royals told the British agency PA that the princess made some minor adjustments to the photo.

With Sunday’s photo, the royal services, which were under pressure, probably hoped to put an end to doubts about the princess’s state of health, but they created more confusion and alarm.

“Thank you for your wishes and continued support over the last two months. I wish you all a happy Mother’s Day,” stated the message next to Sunday’s image, signed with a C for Catalina.

The princess and her children

The photo, which was removed by international press agencies, including AFP, showed a smiling Kate, surrounded by her three children, Jorge, Carlota and Luis, on Mother’s Day in the United Kingdom.

But an examination of the photo shows that the princess’s left hand, attached to her daughter Carlota’s sleeve, appears to have been photoshopped, calling into question the authenticity of the photo as a whole.

There also seem to be touch-ups on Carlota’s left hand and hair and on the zipper of Kate Middleton’s garment.

“Instead of cooling speculation (about the princess’s state of health after her operation), this panorama raises more questions than answers,” summarized a BBC article this Monday.

A point of view shared by many observers, such as the journalist in charge of royalty on the private channel ITV, who stated that the photo had the opposite effect to that desired.

The royal services reported that they will not publish the original photo.

Photo taken

After initially disseminating the photo provided by the palace, the agencies The Associated Press (AP), Reuters, Getty and AFP decided to remove it on Sunday.

The British agency PA made the same decision on Monday, shortly before Kate’s statement, due to the lack of clarification from the royal services.

Middleton, who underwent abdominal surgery in mid-January, without the royal services giving more information about the intervention, has been isolated from public life since then.

Last week, an American media published a photo of the princess in a car driven by her mother.

Initially, Kensington Palace, which handles the agenda and information related to the princes of Wales, stated that their convalescence and absence from public events would extend at least until the end of March.

Last week, the British Ministry of Defense announced on its website that Kate would return to public activity at a military parade on June 8.

The information, which was not confirmed by the royal services, was withdrawn hours later by the same ministry.

The communication about the operation and the monarch’s convalescence has raised many questions and even criticism, and differs from the transparency efforts defended by Buckingham Palace regarding the cancer suffered by King Charles III.

FUENTE: AFP