Pro-Western bloc leads Bulgaria’s parliamentary elections

According to initial forecasts, the pro-Western reform bloc PP-DP emerged as the strongest force in yesterday’s parliamentary elections in Bulgaria. The liberal-conservative bloc should therefore get a good 26 percent of the votes. The equally pro-Western centre-right alliance of the GERB-SDS, which was voted out of office in 2021 after allegations of corruption, came in second with up to around 25 percent of the votes.

In terms of foreign policy, both camps agree on supporting Ukraine in the Russian war of aggression, including with arms deliveries. According to the forecasts, five parties will definitely enter the parliament in Sofia. Among them, with a good 13 percent, is the pro-Russian and nationalist party Wasraschdane (Rebirth).

Who Makes Government?

Political scientists see the most important question after the election as which party can form a government and not which one won the election. In the 240-seat parliament, no party is forecast to have a sufficient majority to govern alone. Top politicians only wanted to comment on their plans after the official results had become known.

In view of the expected balance of power, the formation of a new government is likely to be difficult even after this fifth election within two years. During the election campaign, the parties made accusations and insults and drew a lot of red lines – for example on the stance on the Ukraine war, judicial reform or the introduction of the euro.