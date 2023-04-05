Profeco reveals which butters you should not buy

The butter It is a fundamental ingredient in the kitchen of Mexican families because it has multiple uses for the preparation or flavoring of food, which is why the Federal Consumer Attorney’s Office (prophecy) conducted an investigation to determine which brands present irregularities.

In this sense, Profeco carried out a study that contemplated 35 products to corroborate that they follow the indicated regulations, as well as the quality of their ingredients and the information available to consumers. Below we present the results of this analysis.

What are the worst butters according to Profeco?

These are the butters failed by Profeco



After conducting this study, prophecy announced which are the four brands of butter that are not butter, because they present irregularities in its ingredients:

Chipilo (cow’s milk/ 90g): contains vegetable fat.

Selecto Brand (pasteurized pure cow with salt/ 90 g): its fat is not 100 percent characteristic of milk.

Selecto Brand (pasteurized pure cow without salt/ 90 g): its fat is not 100 percent characteristic of milk.

Soriana (without salt/ 90 g): its fat is not 100 percent characteristic of milk.

And the following four reduced-fat butters break the standard, as they should be no more than 60 percent fat:

Gloria (made with cow’s milk fat/ 250 g): 65 percent fat

Gloria (made from cow’s milk fat/ 90 g): 67 percent fat

Great Value (made from cow’s milk/ 90 g): 69 percent fat

La Abuelita (made from cow’s milk fat/ 90 g): 69 percent fat

What is reported to Profeco?

The mexican consumers can resort to prophecy to report any irregularity of products or services so that this unit can investigate and, where appropriate, sanction the responsible company.

