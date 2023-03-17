PSG owners make second United offer

The potential Qatari takeover of Manchester United is gaining momentum. As reported by ‘Sky Sports’, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani is preparing a second offer to be received by the Glazer family, the current owners of the Red Devils, within the next week. According to the report, Qatari investors believe this is at a compelling level.

Al Thani is the Emir of Qatar and owner of Paris St. Germain. The 42-year-old made an offer to the Glazers, who were ready to sell, in the past few weeks, which, according to media reports, was considered too low. In addition to Al Thani, Ineos entrepreneur Jim Ratcliffe is also a serious bidder.

