Report: BVB are also interested in Benfica jewel Silva

Paris St Germain, Real Madrid, Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester United, Newcastle United, Liverpool FC and Napoli – all these clubs are interested in 19-year-old António Silva. The central defender from Benfica Lisbon was an absolute regular player and top performer at the Portuguese record champions from a young age. And scouts from Germany were also recently guests.

Continue below the ad

As ‘CaughtOffside’ reports, Borussia Dortmund is also one of the clubs that have Silva in their sights. The black and yellow are the two-time national player but blatant outsiders. On the one hand, this is due to the tough competition, but more so to the high exit clause. Silva’s fixed transfer fee is 100 million euros. His contract runs until 2027.

reading tip

PSG owners make second United offer

And Benfica is unlikely to be willing to negotiate with Silva. It was only in winter that Enzo Fernández received 121 million euros. So there is no financial need to give up the next important player. The highest previous offer for Silva was 60 million euros. This is unlikely to be enough in the future either.