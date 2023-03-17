Tsss: The “correction” of Alexis Vega after saying that he would play in America

He National Classic It is one of the greatest rivalries in Mexican soccer. América and Chivas have faced each other for the last decades in matches that put pride and Alexis Vega touched very sensitive chords in the rojiblanca fans ahead of the match against one of his staunch rivals.

Although a rivalry does not have to represent hatred and violence, there are aspects in which the respect of the footballers is demanded. For example, the fans consider that they should not say that they would play with the rival and that was precisely the mistake of Alexis Vega.

In the hours before a new edition of the National Classic, the question was the same for two players. To Henry Martin if he would play in Chivas, to Alexis Vega if he would play in America. The cream-blue striker even responded to the offer he had a few months ago to wear rojiblanco and on the other side, his position left much to be desired.

Henry Martin, striker for América, was able to play for Chivas / Sopitas.com

“This is the case of Oribe, we are in an institution, but can get to offer America and if I have no other option where to go to play… Like you who are on a television station and if you have another one that is the only one, obviously you are going to take it. It is part of our work.

“Maybe I say no and an offer arrives when they no longer want me, I have to be professional in every way. Now I am very happy in Chivas and I will try to enjoy it to the fullest“said Alexis Vega on the media day before Chivas vs América.

Alexis Vega changed her mind after criticism and ridicule

Once Alexis Vega’s statement was released on social networks, the response from both fans came. The people of America mocked that one of Chivas’ idols did not categorically reject his staunch rival; in the other side, the followers of the Flock disapproved of his words.

So it didn’t take long for Alexis Vega to find a way to amend the mistake. Through the stories on his Instagram account, the ’10’ of the rojiblanco team sent a message that suggests that he would definitely not make it to America.

“I would play them with 3 conditions. Let them dress in red and white, let them play in Guadalajara, with Mexican cigars. Never. chivas to death“, wrote.

Screenshot

As if that were not enough, it is not Alexis Vega’s first controversy of this type. A few months ago and also before a National Classic, he said that greatness was not defined by the titles of each club. And as expected, the Chivas figures have already responded.

Always controversial, the ‘Bofo’ Bautista made his point of view very clear: “Is respectable. In my time, I would never accept. If I have to be a manager or a coach, I would never accept being on that team“, declared the former player about America.

