PSI Automotive & Industry delivers ERP system to the PENN Group / PSIpenta automates production processes with extensive modules

PSI Automotive & Industry GmbH was commissioned by the Austrian PENN GmbH to deliver the ERP system PSIpenta with extensive modules. This allows the PENN Group to automate its production processes even more and expand its competitiveness.

With around 750 employees at four locations in Austria and the Czech Republic, the PENN Group has specialized in the production of finished steel parts for the construction and automotive industries. First of all, the Austrian locations, where the company employs around 200 people in the field of automation, are to be converted to the PSI software.

Based on the PSIpenta ERP system, the warehouse management, quality and service management, resource management, EDI purchasing and sales, and supply chain management modules will be implemented in the first project phase. In addition, there are operating and machine data acquisition, industrial apps, advanced scheduling & monitoring, business intelligence and various interfaces.

After a careful review of various ERP systems, PENN GmbH chose PSIpenta as it best suited its specific business needs. In addition to the powerful functions, the scalability and flexibility of the system should optimize business processes and increase efficiency.

With the PENN Group based in Senftenberg-Imbach, PSI gains a leading and well-known company and can thus expand the existing customer base in Austria.

The PSI Group develops its own software products to optimize the flow of energy and materials for utilities (energy networks, energy trading, public transport) and industry (metal production, automotive, mechanical engineering, logistics). The industry products, which are made up of standard components, are sold both directly and via the cloud-based PSI App Store and can also be adapted by customers and partners themselves. PSI was founded in 1969 and employs over 2,200 people worldwide. www.psi.de

