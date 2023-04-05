Shortly after his wife’s resignation: husband of Scotland’s former prime minister probably in custody

Another setback for Scotland’s independence movement: according to media reports, the husband of recently resigned Prime Minister Nicola Sturgeon, Peter Murrell, has been arrested in the course of investigations into the finances of the governing party SNP.

Police said Wednesday they had arrested a 58-year-old man for questioning about “party finances” and were “searching multiple locations as part of the investigation.”

According to the BBC and PA news agency, the man arrested was Murrell, Sturgeon’s husband. He was General Secretary of the Scottish National Party (SNP) for almost 25 years – until his resignation last month in a dispute over the party’s membership numbers. This had falsely claimed to the media that it had not lost 30,000 members.

600,000 Pound of donations have presumably disappeared

According to several media reports, the alleged disappearance of around £600,000 in donations and a personal loan to the party of around £100,000 has raised questions about Murrell in the past.

Nicola Sturgeon surprisingly announced her resignation in February after more than eight years at the head of government in Edinburgh. Health Minister Humza Yousaf is the new Scottish Prime Minister. (AFP)

